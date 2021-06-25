A blues / classic rock / soulful song about the days we are living in. This is the official video for the single called JUDGEMENT DAY

I create music and preach the gospel of Jesus Christ



More music at markallanwolfe.com



in every age of man, there have been a few

who wanted to control the multitude

they worship self , death, and their foolish pride

their sign they serve is the all-seeing eye



behind closed doors where mums the word

they are working to conquer the world



the time has come, judgment day is at hand

by the Word and Blood, only you will stand

His Kingdom's coming He will make everything right

everything not of Him will be burned up in His sight



like shadows dancing on the cave walls

they use their gnosis, symbols, and strange songs

The curtains closing prepare for eternity

Christ's Kingdom coming to fulfill all prophecy

Trust in His power and His cleansing blood

He dies to set us free and reign with Him Above



Soon He will wipe away every tear from our eyes

Oh Glorious morning when He splits the eastern skies



the time has come, judgment day is at hand

by the Word and Blood, only you will stand

Christ's Kingdom coming We will make everything right

everything not of Him will be burned up in His sight

satan your kingdoms going to fall

For Jesus Christ is King and Lord of ALL

He is the living truth, He is the living way

and Christ is coming He's coming one day