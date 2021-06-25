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Judgement Day
MarkAllanWolfe
MarkAllanWolfe
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33 views • June 25, 2021
A blues / classic rock / soulful song about the days we are living in. This is the official video for the single called JUDGEMENT DAY
I create music and preach the gospel of Jesus Christ

More music at markallanwolfe.com

in every age of man, there have been a few
who wanted to control the multitude
they worship self , death, and their foolish pride
their sign they serve is the all-seeing eye

behind closed doors where mums the word
they are working to conquer the world

the time has come, judgment day is at hand
by the Word and Blood, only you will stand
His Kingdom's coming He will make everything right
everything not of Him will be burned up in His sight

like shadows dancing on the cave walls
they use their gnosis, symbols, and strange songs
The curtains closing prepare for eternity
Christ's Kingdom coming to fulfill all prophecy
Trust in His power and His cleansing blood
He dies to set us free and reign with Him Above

Soon He will wipe away every tear from our eyes
Oh Glorious morning when He splits the eastern skies

the time has come, judgment day is at hand
by the Word and Blood, only you will stand
Christ's Kingdom coming We will make everything right
everything not of Him will be burned up in His sight
satan your kingdoms going to fall
For Jesus Christ is King and Lord of ALL
He is the living truth, He is the living way
and Christ is coming He's coming one day
Keywords
christiantruthmusicrockconspiracycomposernewmusic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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