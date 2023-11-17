Create New Account
Atty. Tom Renz Testifies That the CIA and DoD Were Deeply Involved With COVID-19
Published 15 hours ago

(Nov 13, 2023) "When someone got this [COVID] shot. They didn't get it from Pfizer or Moderna. They got it from the DoD. The DoD distributed this," testified attorney Tom Renz.


• Evidence suggests that COVID-19 was developed in the mid-2010s, with a Moderna patent from 2016 indicating a connection.


• A whistleblower provided military medical records showing a soldier receiving COVID-19 immunization by Moderna in 2014.


• Attorney Renz has developed a legal case against EcoHealth Alliance, alleging their involvement in creating SARS-CoV-2 with the CCP and Wuhan Lab.


• He then asked: "Does anybody believe that we transferred that sort of [bioweapon] technology to a CCP lab, without an okay from the DoD or CIA? I've got news for you. They knew exactly what was going on."


Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's full hearing on Injuries Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines with special witnesses Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Kimberly Biss, and Thomas Renz.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNkWEcctCpc&t=2s


Thanks go to The Vigilant Fox:
https://rumble.com/v3vt0t7-attorney-accuses-the-cia-and-dod-of-being-deeply-involved-with-covid-19.html

