The U.K. government is experimenting on African children by feeding them a bug-based diet

Rebel News
October 7, 2022
Poor African kids are the subject of an experiment to determine whether regular bug consumption can improve their nutrition without consideration of potential inflammatory effects from insects.
Visit Rebel News for more on this story ► https://rebelne.ws/3V4a8IK
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.
https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►We accept cryptocurrency! - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Follow Rebel News Canada on social media:
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/jointherebel/
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/rebelnews_ca
INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/rebelnews_ca/
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNewsCanada:3
MINDS - https://www.minds.com/rebelnews_ca/
Make sure to follow Rebel News' main channel on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
Follow all of our YouTube channels here:
Rebel News - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT
Rebel News Australia - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-AUS
Rebel News USA - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-USA
Rebel News Español - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-Espanol
Rebel News UK - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-UK
Rebel News Québec - https://rebelne.ws/RebelNewsYT-Quebec
Ezra Levant - https://rebelne.ws/EzraLevantYT
Avi Yemini - https://rebelne.ws/AviYeminiYT
Miss Understood - https://rebelne.ws/MissUnderstoodYT
An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n14pk-the-u.k.-government-is-experimenting-on-african-children-by-feeding-them-a-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.