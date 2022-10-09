Create New Account
The U.K. government is experimenting on African children by feeding them a bug-based diet
High Hopes
Rebel News


October 7, 2022


Poor African kids are the subject of an experiment to determine whether regular bug consumption can improve their nutrition without consideration of potential inflammatory effects from insects.

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1n14pk-the-u.k.-government-is-experimenting-on-african-children-by-feeding-them-a-.html

