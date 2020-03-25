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Coronavirus: a Cog in the Wheel of Change
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35 views • March 25, 2020
This channeled message from the Andromedan Beings provides insight into how this virus will propel global change for humanity. This was channeled in mid-March 2020.
Go to www.ascensioncalling.com for more channeled information from a myriad of ET Beings.
Go to www.ascensioncalling.com for more channeled information from a myriad of ET Beings.
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