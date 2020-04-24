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D.Tube vs Minds.com [Alt-Tech Review]
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12 views • April 24, 2020
This Youtube alternative makes a pretty good first impression. Distributing video on a blockchain is an interesting solution to Youtube's censorship issues that have enraged so many, but there are some serious downsides to D.Tube to be considered...
All references mentioned
https://www.minds.com/blog/view/848539987036651520
Follow me on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
:30 DTube Review
5:39 is DTube a scam?
6:50 Minds.com Review
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
All references mentioned
https://www.minds.com/blog/view/848539987036651520
Follow me on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
:30 DTube Review
5:39 is DTube a scam?
6:50 Minds.com Review
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
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