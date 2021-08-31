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Roman Catholic take over of Canada,1947 Marian Congress
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32 views • August 31, 2021
Many Canadians are completely unware that Canada was consecrated to the Virgin Mary in 1947, at the Marian congress in Ottawa.
Quoting from the Catholic Registrar (source linked at the bottom )" “In its day the Congress was the largest religious conference in North America, with thousands of visitors coming from all parts of North America to witness this week of prayer,” said Archbishop Terrence Prendergast in a homily at the June 8 Diocesan Feast marking the 170th anniversary of the diocese.
Note that Terrance Prendergast SJ, is the current Archbishop of Ottawa, and he is a Jesuit ! " Terrence Thomas Prendergast, S.J., (born 19 February 1944) is a Canadian member of the Society of Jesus who is also a prelate of the Roman Catholic Church and serves as the Archbishop of Ottawa. He was formerly an Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Toronto and the Archbishop of Halifax. "
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terrence_Prendergast
latest update on Thomas Prendergast, S.J. https://en.archoc.ca/archbishop-emeritus

Richard Wagner SJ, is the eighteenth Chief Justice of Canada. He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court of Canada in 2012 and became Chief Justice in 2017. Wagner was born in Montreal, Quebec, the son of Gisèle (née Normandeau) and Claude Wagner, a former member of Parliament and senator. He studied at the Jesuit Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf in Montreal , With alumni Pierre Trudeau and Justin Trudeau, Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf is the secondary education institution that has produced the most Canadian prime ministers in the country https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coll%C3%A8ge_Jean-de-Br%C3%A9beuf
https://www.scc-csc.ca/judges-juges/bio-eng.aspx?id=richard-wagner
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canadaroman catholicvirgin mary
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