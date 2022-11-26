[Bidan]'s Dark Winter

High Energy Costs, Diesel Shortages, Expensive Food
* Energy crisis hitting Americans at a terrible time.
* ‘Code red’ for America as winter arrives.
* Looming diesel crisis threatens air travel and other industries over the holiday season.
* Diesel shortage will lead to more expensive home heating costs.
* Goods delivered by trucks will be more expensive.
* Heating costs skyrocket as temperatures plummet.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.