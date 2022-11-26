Create New Account
[Bidan]'s Dark Winter
Son of the Republic
Published Saturday

High Energy Costs, Diesel Shortages, Expensive Food

* Energy crisis hitting Americans at a terrible time.

* ‘Code red’ for America as winter arrives.

* Looming diesel crisis threatens air travel and other industries over the holiday season.

* Diesel shortage will lead to more expensive home heating costs.

* Goods delivered by trucks will be more expensive.

* Heating costs skyrocket as temperatures plummet.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 25 November 2022

Keywords
tucker carlsonjoe bidenliberalismidiocracyprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismmanufactured crisisfuel pricesenergy independenceenergy crisiskleptocracyprice inflationenergy priceskakistocracybidenflationfuel crisisdiesel pricediesel shortageenergy inflationheating costsmike taylor

