Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Harnwell: “Giorgia Meloni and Zelensky give one another stink-eye as Ukraine fatigue sets in”
70 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

ITALY- Giorgia Meloni’s governing coalition is struggling to maintain a united front — former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi openly blames Tenpercentskyy for causing the war by bombing ethnic Russians in the Donbas.

The cracks are starting to show — and 50% of Italians are now against sending further weapons to Ukraine.

***

Hi there, thanks for watching!

I’m Benjamin Harnwell, International Editor of “Steve Bannon’s WarRoom” — the Number 1 ranked US political podcast.

Follow me on the world’s greatest social media app at https://gettr.com/user/harnwell…

Keywords
warukraineno peacezelenskydeep state stronghold

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket