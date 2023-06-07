Live Chat with Paul; -135- UFO crashes coverup or is there and UAP topics David Grusch whistleblower

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! The Talking Head Leaker Crowd release another sensational claim of UFO crashes what does Paul Think!! [00:02:00] (1c) Paul talks about expects less people to show cos of the mid week work week hes doing the show.. indeed 0 showed up for the first 1 hour. [00:04:20] (2) Main Topic Begins - New Leaker of UFO stuff but first how to spot a liar in a interview. [00:26:00] (2b) Interview video of David {Dave} Grusch on NewsNation done by Ross Coulheart and Paul tranforms it with his body language lie detection [00:31:00] (2c) 0 Evidence! Hearsay! how is that a leaker/whistleblower [00:39:00] (2d) Paul made a error in what said.. you our right.. his LEFT = Memory recall [00:42:00] (2e) Paul points out the question was not specific enough on other life in universe.. Data from public domain or internal DATA from the military research? [00:42:20] (2f) Hes asked about SPECIES not aliens or EBEs.. so piloted by another species like train monkeys??? see what I mean? [01:00:00] (3) Paul hunts down the Sarbacher Memo, 1980s. a real smoking gun of cover up of crash retrievals including 1950s The Twining Memo and the Hottel Memo to give balance that something has happened and been covered up which is way better then this new whistleblower with Hearsay! [01:28:00] (3b) Sarbacher Memo Paul reads out and points out the Inertia and weight of the aliens talked about is what he told Jack Saffatti on mass reduction and speed of UFOs who called Paul a idiot lacking science knowledge on twitter only a week ago [01:40:00] (4) Paul sums up UFO crashes and how AARO claims nothing when Memos suggest otherwise so is it about their security level? [01:48:00] (5) Mick West about the whistleblower claims is same as Pauls concerns [01:52:00] (5b) Is Mick nervous on TV with crazy blinking? [01:57:00] (5c) Mick is Mr Spock with his eyebrow [02:04:40] (6) Paul plays some funny Memes on UFO talking heads from UFOjudas twitter [02:12:00] (7) Paul looks up Dr Greer BIO {quals} [02:17:00] (7b) {side tracked} Paul talks about fake doctors with fake quals in NZ that damaged people or killed them mostly from India.. how background checks not done properly [02:24:00] (8) Ross Coulheart is exposed by Paul {fair use media watch clip} as a super bad researcher and the real reason 60 minutes got rid of him.. so how can he be a award winning journo investigator and why hes bad for UFOLOGY! [02:51:00] (9) Quick look over Mick West twitter feed to see if any new updates on leaker case [02:53:55] (10) Paul shows latest AI added to photoshop how it can modify Photos so good you cant tell it from the original one.. and how it will impact on UFOLOGY and make it hard for Paul and others to debunk future stuff as theres no digital finger print added! Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.