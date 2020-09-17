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The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/15/2020
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17 views • September 17, 2020
The Savage Nation with Michael Savage Podcast 9/15/2020
Wherever The New Dem Ideology Has Been Tried
From the Eagle to the Beagle in Two Generations; How can America win the war against itself? Savage finds old photos of himself; Biden not qualified for office; Jewish holidays approaching and Synagogues are closed, Savage disapproves; Man is a defiant creature; There is no more California; Cancel culture akin to fascism; Historic peace deal signed; Israel lockdowns; Our Fight for America hits bookstores today.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
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FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
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Wherever The New Dem Ideology Has Been Tried
From the Eagle to the Beagle in Two Generations; How can America win the war against itself? Savage finds old photos of himself; Biden not qualified for office; Jewish holidays approaching and Synagogues are closed, Savage disapproves; Man is a defiant creature; There is no more California; Cancel culture akin to fascism; Historic peace deal signed; Israel lockdowns; Our Fight for America hits bookstores today.
http://www.michaelsavage.com
Our Sponsor:
Health Ranger Store
hrstore.freeterran.com
……………………………………………………………………………………
FreeTerran.com - Free Speech Social Networking Platform. - Share Your Contents & Speak Freely!!!
……………………………………………………………………………………
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