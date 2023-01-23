https://gettr.com/post/p23nj2v33a0
2023.01.02 Mile Guo's new song "Papa" is a rebel against the CCP's brainwash, and wins respect and aspirations for NFSC from around the world.
郭先生的新歌《爹》打破CCP的认爹洗脑文化，同时在全世界赢得了越来越多的人对新中国联邦的认知和期待。
