A.D.L - All Demonic Luciferians

Revelation 2:9 “I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.”

The Coalition for Jewish Values has called for the immediate resignation of ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. Greenblatt had retweeted and seconded a statement that "Tucker Carlson had gone full Nazi".

They complained that Greenblatt had minimized the Holocaust. However, this is only the beginning of Greenblatt's deception. Greenblatt openly uses his weight defending against anti semitism and hatred to destroy anyone threatening the New World Order initiatives.

Forcing Silicon Valley to approve his every whim while Governments openly collect data on average citizens as the Social Credit architecture is put into place.

