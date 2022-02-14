© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Patron Saint of Preppers, a Bishop Blesses the Freedom Convoys and Viewer Mail
Follow
1
Share
Report
21 views • February 14, 2022
A busy week at FBN as we tackle everything from trucker convoys, Pre-Nicene survivalists and the release of an audiobook that's actually worth listening to. Plus more viewer mail. Pack a lunch for this week's FirstNews on FBN.
Show notes:
Original Lord's Prayer
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
Discussion of prayer:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/words-matter-who-butchered-the-lords-615be826161605fa44786494?playlist=613840b7218c6264e892ee1f&;pidx=15
The Very First Bible released as Audiobook:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/audiobook.html
The Gospel of the Lord broadcast 24/7:
https://zeno.fm/radio/TheGospelOfTheLord
The names we use for God:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/jesus-or-yeshua-the-latest-in-60adc87926f9d7d943f6ecd8?playlist=613840b7218c6264e892ee1f&;pidx=3
SUPPORT FBN:
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
Show notes:
Original Lord's Prayer
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
Discussion of prayer:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/words-matter-who-butchered-the-lords-615be826161605fa44786494?playlist=613840b7218c6264e892ee1f&;pidx=15
The Very First Bible released as Audiobook:
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/audiobook.html
The Gospel of the Lord broadcast 24/7:
https://zeno.fm/radio/TheGospelOfTheLord
The names we use for God:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/jesus-or-yeshua-the-latest-in-60adc87926f9d7d943f6ecd8?playlist=613840b7218c6264e892ee1f&;pidx=3
SUPPORT FBN:
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.