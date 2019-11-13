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Movie Trailer - Sweet Misery
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9 views • November 13, 2019
Movie Trailer - Sweet Misery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWvdORqo-cQ
sweetmiseryfilm Published on Mar 23, 2007
Trailer for the documentary by Cori Brackett.
full movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5984441624001
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
Aspartame Sweet Misery, A Poisoned World Movie
Aussie Quirkes
Published on May 8, 2015
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWvdORqo-cQ
sweetmiseryfilm Published on Mar 23, 2007
Trailer for the documentary by Cori Brackett.
full movie
https://www.brighteon.com/5984441624001
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=toKyRlpmG7A
Aspartame Sweet Misery, A Poisoned World Movie
Aussie Quirkes
Published on May 8, 2015
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Movies worth a second look History, Documentaries, Educational, Mind opening
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