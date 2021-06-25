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Ross Ulbricht speaks at the 2021 Miami Bitcoin Conference
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85 views • June 25, 2021
This was a recorded call that was shared at the end of Day One of the Miami 2021 Bitcoin Conference. Ross Ulbricht was the founder of the online marketplace, the Silk Road.
He was arrested in 2013.
He sentenced to two life sentences and 40 years without parole, and made an example. I'm sharing it because it's important. More info: https://freeross.org
To learn the story, go to https://freeross.org and listen to this What Bitcoin Did episode when Peter McCormack interviewed Ross' mom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3mptHS_PrY and the follow-up a few years later: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4yveHRIPyE
He was arrested in 2013.
He sentenced to two life sentences and 40 years without parole, and made an example. I'm sharing it because it's important. More info: https://freeross.org
To learn the story, go to https://freeross.org and listen to this What Bitcoin Did episode when Peter McCormack interviewed Ross' mom: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3mptHS_PrY and the follow-up a few years later: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4yveHRIPyE
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