Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎤MK-Ultra La Matrix🎶
channel image
Conspiraciones y Noticias
0 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
42 views
Published 13 hours ago

MK-Ultra denuncia la manipulación y el control mental al que hoy día se somete a las masas

mediante la prensa, la TV o el sistema educativo entre otros.


La televi-sión fue creada como un arma de control mental registrado en la oficina de patentes con el Nº US 6506148 B2 con el título: Manipulación del sistema nervioso por campos electromagnéticos desde monitores.


💲(Gana dinero de la manera mas sencilla posible. http://bit.ly/ysenseblog )💲


blog

https://conspiracionesynoticias.blogspot.com/2019/08/mk-ultra-la-matrix.html


Suscríbase a Conspiraciones Y Noticias. Dale Like y Comparte para recibir noticias sobre la

verdad, la paz y la libertad.


#mkultra #matrix #musica #rap

Keywords
matrixmk ultratvtelevisionmusicarap consciencia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket