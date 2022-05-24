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"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy.
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26 views • May 24, 2022
"I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy. We had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul; a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country."
"I wouldn't have invited him to my Ranch if I didn't trust him"
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4718091/user-clip-bush-putins-soul
'I'm Thrilled He's Here,' Bush Says As Putin Visits His Texas ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaFOYYciUbo
"I wouldn't have invited him to my Ranch if I didn't trust him"
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4718091/user-clip-bush-putins-soul
'I'm Thrilled He's Here,' Bush Says As Putin Visits His Texas ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaFOYYciUbo
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