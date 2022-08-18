Armed robbery at a hair saloon & at plain day light

#EDOMEX “What happened daddy? Me again!! You´re all screwed mother ###!! | 😡

THIEVES CAME BACK AGAIN TO STEAL A BARBERSHOP IN #TULTEPEC

With cynicism and even lots of confidence, two subjects entered a barbershop in the municipality of Tultepec, to strip the workers and customers of a barbershop from their belongings.

The assault took place on Thursday afternoon in Barranca de la Cantera streets in the San Migue Otlica neighborhood, when two workers were serving two clients, in the video it is observed how one of the employees is about to finish his work, when he raises his face to see who entered the establishment.

“What happened daddy? Me again!! You´re all screwed mother ###!! | 😡 The subjects tell them that with high-sounding phrases and family memories they begin to take everything of value, a guy in a gray sweatshirt approaches the employee's work table, taking out hair clippers, razors and everything they see is valuable .

Pass me your phone, son of ######!!, they tell the client whose hair they were finishing cutting, the same thing happens with the other client and the employee, they take away everything they consider to be of value.

Through social networks it was said that this pair of subjects have been identified as those who assault the public transport routes of Tultepec, Melchor Ocammpo and Cuautitlán de Romero Rubio.

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#EDOMEX “Que pasó papi?, ¡¡otra vez yo!!, ¡¡Chingaron a su madre todos!! |

LADRONES REGRESARON A ROBAR A BARBERIA EN #TULTEPEC

Con cínismo y hasta sobrados en confianza, dos sujetos ingresaron a una barbería en el municipio de Tultepec, para despojar de sus pertenencias a los trabajadores y clientes de una barbería.

El asalto tuvo lugar la tarde del jueves en la calles Barranca de la Cantera en la colonia San Migue Otlica, cuando dos trabajadores atendían a dos clientes, en el video se observa como uno de los empleados está por terminar su trabajo, cuando levanta la cara para ver quien entraba al establecimiento.

“Que pasó papi?, ¡¡otra vez yo!!, ¡¡Chingaron a su madre todos!! les dicen los sujetos que con frases altisonantes y recordatorios familiares comienzan a hacerse de todo lo de valor, un tipo de sudadera gris se acerca a la mesa de trabajo del empleado, sacando máquinas para cortar el pelo, rasuradoras y todo lo que ven de valor.

¡¡Pásame tu fon, hijo de tu perra madre!!, le dicen al cliente al que le estaban terminando de cortar el cabello, lo mismo pasa con el otro cliente y el empleado, les quitan todo lo que consideran que es de valor.

A través de las redes sociales se dijo que este par de sujetos, los tienen identificados como quienes asaltan en las rutas de transporte público de Tultepec , Melchor Ocammpo y Cuautitlán de Romero Rubio





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