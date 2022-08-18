Armed robbery at a hair saloon & at plain day light

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#EDOMEX “What happened daddy? Me again!! You´re all screwed mother ###!! | 😡
THIEVES CAME BACK AGAIN TO STEAL A BARBERSHOP IN #TULTEPEC
With cynicism and even lots of confidence, two subjects entered a barbershop in the municipality of Tultepec, to strip the workers and customers of a barbershop from their belongings.
The assault took place on Thursday afternoon in Barranca de la Cantera streets in the San Migue Otlica neighborhood, when two workers were serving two clients, in the video it is observed how one of the employees is about to finish his work, when he raises his face to see who entered the establishment.
“What happened daddy? Me again!! You´re all screwed mother ###!! | 😡 The subjects tell them that with high-sounding phrases and family memories they begin to take everything of value, a guy in a gray sweatshirt approaches the employee's work table, taking out hair clippers, razors and everything they see is valuable .
Pass me your phone, son of ######!!, they tell the client whose hair they were finishing cutting, the same thing happens with the other client and the employee, they take away everything they consider to be of value.
Through social networks it was said that this pair of subjects have been identified as those who assault the public transport routes of Tultepec, Melchor Ocammpo and Cuautitlán de Romero Rubio.
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#EDOMEX “Que pasó papi?, ¡¡otra vez yo!!, ¡¡Chingaron a su madre todos!! |
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