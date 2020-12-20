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Words From The Lord: "Strong Delusion Sudden Destruction" - "Warning Dream! The Spaceships Have Arrived!"
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170 views • December 20, 2020
STRONG DELUSION SUDDEN DESTRUCTION, YOU HAVE BEEN CONDITIONED TO BELIEVE THE LIE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62YAKsiSawQ&;feature=youtu.be
Warning Dream From The Lord! The Spaceships 🚀 Have Arrived!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qw_xdDT784
visions: trump and a harp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii3B-g36bYs
🗽BABYLON USA WILL FALL SOON, WORDS FROM FATHER COMING TO PASS NOW; DELIVERANCE ARRIVAL~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPj4nRljBjY&;feature=youtu.be
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62YAKsiSawQ&;feature=youtu.be
Warning Dream From The Lord! The Spaceships 🚀 Have Arrived!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qw_xdDT784
visions: trump and a harp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii3B-g36bYs
🗽BABYLON USA WILL FALL SOON, WORDS FROM FATHER COMING TO PASS NOW; DELIVERANCE ARRIVAL~
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPj4nRljBjY&;feature=youtu.be
_________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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