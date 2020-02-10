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We are living in Wuhan / Translation Subtitles
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231 views • February 10, 2020
We are living in Wuhan
hope this can be helpful to understand real situation in Wuhan because media doesn't want to show this life to people.
note: This is the description of the latest translated video from Koreana. As he wants this information to get out of China, and ytube is censoring him, I share these to show all.
hope this can be helpful to understand real situation in Wuhan because media doesn't want to show this life to people.
note: This is the description of the latest translated video from Koreana. As he wants this information to get out of China, and ytube is censoring him, I share these to show all.
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