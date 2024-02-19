Emotional Abuse Includes Arrogance, Lack of Empathy, and Immaturity - Dr. David Hawkins

Dr. David Hawkins talks about the common signs and behaviors associated with narcissism and emotional abuse. As the owner and clinical director of the Marriage Recovery Center and the Emotional Abuse Institute, he is an expert on counseling couples who are struggling through the thick of narcissistic behavior from at least one partner. Dr. Hawkins describes the five key behaviors of abuse: an attitude of arrogance, a lack of empathy, an attitude of self-protection, profound emotional immaturity, and a lack of dedication to make a change. He further explains that around 10 percent of the narcissist population are women and breaks down what reactive abuse can look like.









TAKEAWAYS





Healing from emotional trauma can’t be dealt with through “staying and praying” or the opposite which is simply “walking away”





Get expert help if you’re in a situation where emotional abuse is involved - Biblical resources are available and healing is possible





A victim of narcissistic abuse or emotional abuse will always feel diminished, disregarded, and alone in the relationship





Domination, dismissal, and defensiveness are narcissistic signs and are not signs of a healthy and vibrant relationship









