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When The Big Domino Falls the Rest will Soon Follow
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541 views • May 21, 2021
Shush! You can’t say “election fraud” in public without being branded a kook or a conspiracy theorist by the legacy media and Democrats (but you can say “fortified“), so we have to resort to acronyms such as the newly-coined “AUDIT” to secretly pass the word along. And there really is a lot of information to pass along about what’s been happening in a number of states in recent days on the AUDIT-of-elections front. Here are some miscellaneous items on which to ruminate:
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