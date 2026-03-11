An Israeli attack targets a residential building in the Aisha Bakkar area of the Lebanese capital, Beirut

Adding, from a graph shown:

A historic disruption is causing severe damage to Qatar's exports of liquefied natural gas, as the world's largest liquefied natural gas plant has not exported any shipments for five days, which is the longest period of downtime since at least 2008.

Adding: ; )

Operation "Epic fury" was renamed to "Epstein's Rage"

According to a report by the American Anti-Defamation League, cited by the media, the phrase "Epstein's Rage" was mentioned over 90,000 times in X just during the first 3 days of the conflict.

Jewish human rights activists qualify the facts of the renaming as manifestations of blatant anti-Semitism, as the late pedophile was a Jew.



