USA - Occupied by The Federal Reserve Since Christmas Eve 1913 - HaloDocs - Documentary - HaloFinance

Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily





The USA has already been completely taken over. We have suffered economic collapse after economic downturn. This communist conspiracy and its subsequent despotism that is guided by the Rothschild banking cartels regulating international commerce. The Bankers created the drug epidemic and brought about the American Social and Moral Cataclysm of the Cultural Revolutions carried out in the 1960s. Combined with the artificially elevated status of the negro in every facet of White culture and endeavor, has relegated us to a life of decaying servitude in our own respective countries without a voice in the mass media or any representation in government. ZOG USA or Weimerika is a new hormonally manipulated society where white reproduction is strongly discouraged. A new society based upon materialism, debauchery and arrested development with massive hordes of non-whites mostly young men are being forced upon us and our future posterity as our government insists we support them with our tax dollars without even a single vote having ever been cast at the ballot box. The end game being our eventual racial extermination, the timeline grows closer each day as they continue to accelerate their destructive programs.