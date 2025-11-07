The Ethical and Social Implications of AI

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AI is reshaping how we live, think, and interact—but with great power comes great responsibility. As intelligent systems evolve, the real challenge lies in how we use them ethically, ensuring they enhance humanity rather than control it. Fear and misunderstanding can divide societies, while awareness and mastery can empower individuals. The question isn’t whether AI will change the world—it already is. Watch the latest interview to explore its ethical and social impact.
#ArtificialIntelligence #EthicsInTech #AIFuture #DigitalSociety #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport