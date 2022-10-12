Judy Carroll's Lifelong Positive Contact with the Greys - 1 of 4 - The Human Ladder

Part 1 of 4. Judy Carroll joined 16 people with the Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup on Oct. 8th, 2022. Judy Carroll was born in Queensland, Australia in 1952 and lives there. She wrote: Hi there Brian, It was wonderful to connect with such a loving and positive group. We sure did have a great dynamic, and yes, some very knowledgeable folks such as Mark! There’s just so much out there, it sure is confusing for people. This is why groups such as yours are SO needed right now. Love and blessings to you all.



Judy xoxo

In Part 1 of 4 Judy described the Human Ladder which is about levels of development of consciousness from lifetime to lifetime.

At 33:00 she talked about spiritual laws. Later she described the negative reptilians as Repterrans. During the millions of years of the dinosaurs, they evolved an intelligent humanoid species and they're still here and they control human beings.

Judy’s website is www.ufogreyinfo.com

Facebook page – The Zeta Message.

YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/user/TheZetaMessage

Judy Carroll was born in Queensland, Australia in 1952. Her family background is Creole (South American/Spanish), English and Romany (Gypsy). She left school to pursue a career as a professional Flamenco Dancer, following in the path of her grandmother, who was a dancer and psychic medium in the shamanic Romany tradition. Judy feels that this family background has assisted her to assimilate the off-planet contact she’s had with the Greys since early childhood. Sixty years of these ongoing and at times fully-conscious encounters has given her a deep insight into this phenomenon which is happening to thousands of people world-wide. Being born into a Romany family has also given her insight into being “different” among fellow humans and its effect on the psyche.

Full awakening to her connection with the ETs came in 1983 at age 30, with a daytime encounter during which several Greys appeared to her in full daylight and she recognized them as “family.” She was given a massive download of information and advice regarding the mission being carried out on Earth, the part she was to play in it, and further studies she needed in order to undertake this role to the best of her ability.

The Visitors advised her to meditate so as to facilitate easier telepathic communication, and to study Tai Chi and natural healing. Eight years of training in a meditation development group followed, where she learned channelling and automatic writing, and six years of Reiki training to Master/teacher level. Judy has been a qualified Tai Chi and Qi Gong instructor for almost 30 years, assisting students to a deeper understanding of life-force energy. Further instruction was also provided for her on board ship at night as her human body rested.

In 1995 another encounter occurred at a sacred site in the UK where a long needle with a large crystal on the end was inserted into her brow chakra point. The purpose of this was another major download of information when she was asked by her ET family to write a book on ET/Earth human contact, but from the ET perspective. She fulfilled this mission when Human by Day, Zeta by Night, was published in 2011 (Wild Flower Press) as a docu-drama book.

In the year 2000 Judy was led to find the final piece to another book when Helene Kaye contacted her asking for assistance for her family which was going through full-on and initially frightening paranormal experiences. This activity turned out to be extraterrestrial contact, aimed specifically at the 2 children of the family, during which a Grey teacher made his presence known through Helene’s daughter. This “connection” led both women to understand their own deep connection and to co-author The Zeta Message: Connecting All Beings in Oneness (Wild Flower Press, 2011), which explains not only Judy’s experiences, but Helene’s and her family’s as well.

Not long after these books were released in 2011, Judy attended a meeting on an ET ship that involved a discussion on the past and present situation on Earth, including the hijacking of the planet many millennia ago. In light of this, a third book was suggested, to cover the ET history of Earth, the hijacking by a rebel force and the subsequent manipulation of scriptural accounts of events that took place in the distant past. In Extraterrestrial Presence on Earth: Lessons in History, details are given of how this subtle manipulation of human minds continues to this day.

It was at that time where Judy’s full comprehension awakened that she is a “blended” soul, which has allowed her to be consciously aware of both her human and Zeta aspects.