Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How Do We Expect To Heal When We Are Killing All the Good Guys BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.02.14)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels examines the use of antibiotics and the concept of infections. What if the bacteria that antibiotics are designed to harm are actually part of a healthy immune system that is trying to heal us? What if the chemicals used to fight infections are actually designed to kill humans, not bacteria? Modern medicine has defrauded people into believing they can heal by ingesting poisons. Learn what is really happening and how you can avoid becoming a medical casualty at the hands of antibiotics. Naturally of course.

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