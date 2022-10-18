Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals the Anatomy of Prayer

A #128 Creator Reveals the Anatomy of Prayer





Description:

Is prayer always worth doing? What determines if a prayer will be acted on? Does saying, “Bless you,” when someone sneezes do anything? Is there a way to guarantee that happens? Will using a time-honored prayer, like the Rosary, be effective for someone with shaky belief? In what ways might praying the Rosary be strengthened? What are the rules of engagement for the divine realm in answering prayers to God versus someone in the light, like Mother Mary? Creator explains breakthroughs in how prayer and divine healing can be empowered more greatly than at any time in history. Join us!

