EP 2280-6PM Why Are There 25,000 Troops In Washington D.C. Right Now?

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FRIDAY - JANUARY 15, 2021
BROADCAST: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli
The bigger the military presence, the greater the tyrant.
Only criminals need the armed protection of 25,000 men to conduct a fake parade. A man of the people would never need this many armed guards. This is definitely raising some questions in my mind though…… Why do you need that many troops to conduct some sort of virtual parade? There won’t be anyone there….. I understand having some troops there, but 25,000 men? What’s REALLY going on here? https://bit.ly/2LTDWZw
Special Guest 7:00 PM - Melissa Carone was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at the TCF Center. Ms. Carone was at the TCF Center from 6:15 a.m. on November 3, 2020 to 4:00 a.m. on November 4, 2020.
Special Guest 8:00 PM - Bryson Gray, the rapper, who has opened for 50 Cent, adores his giant foam MAGA hats, and switched from Obama to Bernie and then to Trump is outraged after agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited him at home for being a Republican - Even though he never stepped one foot in the US Capitol on January 6th, left wing activist called for an investigation into his merely being present as the event unfolded because he is a "terrorist and loves guns" - https://mobile.twitter.com/realbrysongray
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