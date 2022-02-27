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US Truckers Hit the Highway in Protest of Mandates
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100 views • February 27, 2022
Del BigTree. The HighWire.
Freedom Convoy USA 2022 Organizer, Kyle Sefcik, went viral this week with his video message to President Biden to end the mandates, and his plan for peaceful protest of the draconian measures.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvvl69-us-truckers-hit-the-highway-in-protest-of-mandates.html
Freedom Convoy USA 2022 Organizer, Kyle Sefcik, went viral this week with his video message to President Biden to end the mandates, and his plan for peaceful protest of the draconian measures.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvvl69-us-truckers-hit-the-highway-in-protest-of-mandates.html
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