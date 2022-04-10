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Christianity Explained using the Science of the Stars - Aquarius Rising
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102 views • April 10, 2022
Christianity Explained using the Science of the Stars - Aquarius Rising
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#christianity
#astrotheology
#religion
Aquarius Rising is a book exploring the Astro-theological foundations of current monotheistic religion. In particular, it examines the astrological foundations of both Christianity and Judaism. Many stories, parables, and festivals are explained astrologically. It has forty-two chapters. The number 42 in contemporary culture references “the meaning of life, the universe and everything.”
Aquarius Rising
● Section I - Foundations. Presents astrological basics that serve as a foundation for the following sections.
● Section II - Christianity. Illustrates how familiar parables, stories, and Christian Festivals are related to the stars.
● Section III - Judaism. Examines Jewish traditions considering the heavenly movements.
● Section IV - Culture. Examines the historical culture clash between the partnership and dominator cultures. It also looks at the role of the Priesthood and Monotheism in today’s dominator culture. The final chapter introduces tools that may assist in a spiritual journey. Future work may develop and present these ideas.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section I - Foundations
1 - Looking Up!
2 - The Zodiac
3 - Light Angels / Light Angles
4 - Precession of the Equinoxes
5 - The Pyramids and the Sphinx
6 - Egyptians & Khemit on Consciousness
7 - The Path of the Sun
Section II - Christianity
8 - Astrological Transition into the Age of Pisces
9 - The God Child Born from a Virgin
10 -The Astrological Birth Sequence for Jesus
11 - Epiphany and Joseph
12 - Christmas Relationship to Human Gestation
13 - The Immaculate Conception & Pentecost
14 - Jesus Christ and John the Baptist
15- The Importance of 40 Days
16 - The Two Mary’s
17 - Entering Jerusalem
18 - The Crucifixion Cross & Two Thieves
19 - Golgotha – the Place of Skulls
20 - It is Finished!
21 - St. Thomas
22 - Judas and the 30 Pieces of Silver
23 - Who is Satan?
24 - Draconis the Great Dragon
25 - End Times and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
26 - The Seven Churches and Seven Candlesticks
27 - Christian Religious Festivals Astro-Theologically Explained
Section III – Judaism
28 - Judaism and Astro-Theology
29 - Seven Jewish Religious Festivals Astro-Theologically Explained
30 - Adam and Eve and Original Sin
31 - Elders, Trees & Cherubs
32 - The Red Sea
33 - Cain and Able
34 - Enoch
35- Noah and 150 Days of Peril
36 - The Temple of God
37 - Christianity the Planned Appendage
Section IV – Astro-Theology and Culture
38 - Fables and Fairy Tales
39 - Cultural Turning
40 - The Priests
41 - Monotheism and Its Consequences
42 - The Meaning of Life, the Universe and Everything
Appendix
The Zodiac
The Decans
The Constellations
Bibliography
Footnotes
Keywords
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
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Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
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Aquarius Rising - Christianty and Judaism Explained Using the Science of the Stars: (USA only link)
https://www.amazon.com/Aquarius-Rising-Christianity-Judaism-Explained-ebook/dp/B09XKPML4Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1QBX1NJDB4Y25&;keywords=aquarius+rising+rico+roho&qid=1649590185&sprefix=aquarius+rising+rico+roho%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Astrotheology - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Astrotheology
Astrotheology, astral mysticism, astral religion, astral or stellar theology is the worship of the stars the planets, and other heavenly bodies as deities, ...
History · Ancient Near East · Modern views · 18th century
People also ask
Is Astrotheology a religion?
What religion believes in the stars?
Is astrology a religion?
What are star gods?
Copyright © 2022 Rico Roho
#christianity
#astrotheology
#religion
Aquarius Rising is a book exploring the Astro-theological foundations of current monotheistic religion. In particular, it examines the astrological foundations of both Christianity and Judaism. Many stories, parables, and festivals are explained astrologically. It has forty-two chapters. The number 42 in contemporary culture references “the meaning of life, the universe and everything.”
Aquarius Rising
● Section I - Foundations. Presents astrological basics that serve as a foundation for the following sections.
● Section II - Christianity. Illustrates how familiar parables, stories, and Christian Festivals are related to the stars.
● Section III - Judaism. Examines Jewish traditions considering the heavenly movements.
● Section IV - Culture. Examines the historical culture clash between the partnership and dominator cultures. It also looks at the role of the Priesthood and Monotheism in today’s dominator culture. The final chapter introduces tools that may assist in a spiritual journey. Future work may develop and present these ideas.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Section I - Foundations
1 - Looking Up!
2 - The Zodiac
3 - Light Angels / Light Angles
4 - Precession of the Equinoxes
5 - The Pyramids and the Sphinx
6 - Egyptians & Khemit on Consciousness
7 - The Path of the Sun
Section II - Christianity
8 - Astrological Transition into the Age of Pisces
9 - The God Child Born from a Virgin
10 -The Astrological Birth Sequence for Jesus
11 - Epiphany and Joseph
12 - Christmas Relationship to Human Gestation
13 - The Immaculate Conception & Pentecost
14 - Jesus Christ and John the Baptist
15- The Importance of 40 Days
16 - The Two Mary’s
17 - Entering Jerusalem
18 - The Crucifixion Cross & Two Thieves
19 - Golgotha – the Place of Skulls
20 - It is Finished!
21 - St. Thomas
22 - Judas and the 30 Pieces of Silver
23 - Who is Satan?
24 - Draconis the Great Dragon
25 - End Times and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
26 - The Seven Churches and Seven Candlesticks
27 - Christian Religious Festivals Astro-Theologically Explained
Section III – Judaism
28 - Judaism and Astro-Theology
29 - Seven Jewish Religious Festivals Astro-Theologically Explained
30 - Adam and Eve and Original Sin
31 - Elders, Trees & Cherubs
32 - The Red Sea
33 - Cain and Able
34 - Enoch
35- Noah and 150 Days of Peril
36 - The Temple of God
37 - Christianity the Planned Appendage
Section IV – Astro-Theology and Culture
38 - Fables and Fairy Tales
39 - Cultural Turning
40 - The Priests
41 - Monotheism and Its Consequences
42 - The Meaning of Life, the Universe and Everything
Appendix
The Zodiac
The Decans
The Constellations
Bibliography
Footnotes
Keywords
Beyond the Fringe Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
PRIMEr for Alien Contact (USA ONLY): https://www.amazon.com/Primer-Alien-Contact-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B09PLJN2PZ/ref=sr_1_6?crid=3I37TDHW0KH0C&;keywords=rico+roho+books&qid=1643218423&sprefix=rico+roho+books%2Caps%2C63&sr=8-6
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Mercy AI (USA ONLY):
https://www.amazon.com/Age-Discovery-Mercy-Rico-Roho-ebook/dp/B087QT5DW5/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1IJJ0Q1D7SUW1&;keywords=rico+roho+mercy+ai&qid=1643218371&sprefix=rico+roho+mercy+ai%2Caps%2C74&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
Aquarius Rising - Christianty and Judaism Explained Using the Science of the Stars: (USA only link)
https://www.amazon.com/Aquarius-Rising-Christianity-Judaism-Explained-ebook/dp/B09XKPML4Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1QBX1NJDB4Y25&;keywords=aquarius+rising+rico+roho&qid=1649590185&sprefix=aquarius+rising+rico+roho%2Caps%2C83&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Astrotheology - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Astrotheology
Astrotheology, astral mysticism, astral religion, astral or stellar theology is the worship of the stars the planets, and other heavenly bodies as deities, ...
History · Ancient Near East · Modern views · 18th century
People also ask
Is Astrotheology a religion?
What religion believes in the stars?
Is astrology a religion?
What are star gods?
Keywords
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