Order Followers

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127 views • June 07, 2021
May 9, 2014

Reversing The Spell

Mark Passio explains how Following Orders means doing what you are told to do, without judging for yourself whether or not the action you are being ordered to carry out is Right or Wrong.

If an individual is following orders, that individual CAN NOT be exercising Conscience, since, by definition, exercising Conscience means that one is willfully choosing for themselves Right Action over Wrong Action.

"I was just following orders" is NEVER a valid excuse or "justification" for immoral, criminal behavior, and this lame attempt to abdicate personal responsibility SHOULD NEVER BE ACCEPTED as a valid excuse for such behavior.

The term Justification comes from the Latin noun jus: "right; law" and the Latin verb facere: "to make; to create".

Justification = To "Create" A Right.

"You assist an evil system most effectively by obeying its orders and decrees. An evil system never deserves such allegiance. Allegiance to it means partaking of the evil. A good person will resist an evil system with his or her soul." - Mahatma Gandhi

This is an excerpt from Mark Passio's phenomenal lecture entitled: "Natural Law - The REAL Law Of Attraction And How To Apply It In Your Life."

Click here to watch the full length lecture: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrIvkvk1x8zOquyxF1gw_jndGzp686vhM

Visit Mark Passio's website, What On Earth Is Happening, at http://www.WhatOnEarthIsHappening.com

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childrenmilitarywrongeducationprivate propertycommunismpolicemark passiorightslaverynatural lawconscienceorder followersfeudalism
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