AI And The Arrival of The Antichrist

With AI everything needed for The Antichrist to rule the earth is now in place,

He's not just coming He is walking the earth as we speak?





Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]

Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943

My Backup Channel Pastor Bobs Garage

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc02XEhfCfigdAwtboukqJA



