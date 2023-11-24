Israeli professor and author Nurit Peled Elhanan who blasts the racist Israeli education system
30 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Robert Martin
@Robert_Martin72
Please share my explosive interview with Israeli professor and author Nurit Peled Elhanan who blasts the racist Israeli education system that borders on child abuse.
Keywords
bookchildrenabusecrimeschooljerusalemisraelpalestinegenocidehistorycensorgazaprofessorisraelibookswest banknurit peled elhananrobert martin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos