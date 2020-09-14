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I-Dollar-Tree
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11 views • September 14, 2020
What do you think of when you hear the word 'idolatry'? A golden calf? Yoga? Worship of the sun, moon, and stars? What about "the almighty dollar?" It's shocking how many Christians proclaim that "money makes the world go round", at the same time they claim to worship a God who supposedly created this planet and all the life in it. If you want to break away from the I-Dollar-Tree, this video will give the axe you need to start chopping at the root of all evil.
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