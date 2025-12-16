BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Santa Shmuley In The DARPA Matrix With Award Winning Author Michelle Melendez The Death Of Freedom
Victor Hugo Art
Victor Hugo Art
355 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 1 day ago

Santa Shmuley In The DARPA Matrix With Award Winning Author Michelle Melendez The Death Of Freedom. SEE FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v732aos-victor-hugo-live-with-guest-host-santa-shmuley-and-author-michelle-melendez.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

If you value these truth tellers and can contribute to keep these reports coming, please do so by clicking on the links below:

https://victorhugocollection.com

ANARCHAPULCO 2026 For 10% DISCOUNT USE COUPON CODE: MaverickArtistVictorHugo

www.anarchapulco.com

Michelle Melendez-Freedom Activist Fitness and Wellness Expert Since 1996 Author Of The Best Selling "Great Maui Land Grab" https://greatmauilandgrabbook.com

Website: https://blossominnerwellness.com

To purchase The Victor-Hugo Collection contact The William DeBilzan Gallery William DeBilzan Art Gallery Delray Beach Florida 561-266 2090 [email protected]

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo Vaca Jr. is a multifaceted American artist, filmmaker, author, journalist and founder of the Trademarked, Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide. He is recognized for pioneering modern art gonzo journalism, a fusion of Hunter S. Thompson’s gonzo style with cryptic, subliminal art inspired by Dali and Picasso. His work often addresses social and political themes, aiming to document the "beautiful chaos" of contemporary life for future generations. He directed the award-winning film Crackhead Jesus: The Movie (2010).

Victor-Hugo Vaca II claims "art is the last bastion of free speech" and as a dissident, Veteran, American refugee, living in the former USSR, Republic of Georgia, near the border with Russia, between War Zones and hot spots of global conflict, after escaping China, two hours before the last border closed, on the day that the Wuhan virus whistleblower, Dr. Li Wenliang died, he uses modern-art-gonzo-journalism to combat censorship on steroids during the information war.

Known as, The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, the native New Yorker born in the same Elmhurst Hospital as President Donald Trump, is listed in the Library of Congress Reference Book, by DB Burkeman titled, "Stickers: From Punk Rock to Contemporary Art", as "one of the most influential artists of our time", alongside The Wu Tang Clan, Banksy and Shepard Fairey.

The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo founded and Trademarked, the Modern Art Music Movement, the fusion of art, music, film, fashion, literature and education, fostering peace, love and compassionate wealth, worldwide and attended the prestigious United States Naval Academy alongside Carter Page in the Class of 1993. He has dedicated his life to shedding Light on the darkness so that the darkness cannot overcome it.

Keywords
healthsciencefoodtravelvaccinegeorgiaairlinescovidvictorhugobatumi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Congress demands full declassification of COVID origins intel

Kevin Hughes
Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Netanyahu demands global censorship, accuses Australian government of encouraging antisemitism

Lance D Johnson
Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Unfiltered Truth: Why independent media is our only hope

Kevin Hughes
Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Hollywood vs. Big Pharma? Liam Neeson narrates anti-COVID jab and lockdown documentary backed by RFK Jr.

Kevin Hughes
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy