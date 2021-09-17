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Police Called on High School Students For Protesting Masks
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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183 views • September 17, 2021
by Ben Warren
September 16th 2021, 5:20 pm

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A high school official in Michigan brought armed law enforcement officers to confront students peacefully protesting mask mandates.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/police-called-on-high-school-students-for-protesting-masks/
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studentsprotestsmedical tyrannymichigancopshigh schoolcivil disobedienceface mask
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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