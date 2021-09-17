© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police Called on High School Students For Protesting Masks
Follow
3
Share
Report
183 views • September 17, 2021
by Ben Warren
September 16th 2021, 5:20 pm
Description:
A high school official in Michigan brought armed law enforcement officers to confront students peacefully protesting mask mandates.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/police-called-on-high-school-students-for-protesting-masks/
September 16th 2021, 5:20 pm
Description:
A high school official in Michigan brought armed law enforcement officers to confront students peacefully protesting mask mandates.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/police-called-on-high-school-students-for-protesting-masks/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.