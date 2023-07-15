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Viruses Actually Don't Exist In The Real World - Andrew Kaufman M.D.
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
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263 views • July 15, 2023

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Clip Tammy talks with Dr Andrew Kaufman about viruses and how they actually don't exist in the real world.
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🎥 - Watch The Full Conversation At https://bit.ly/3OgXQeW
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🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:
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#AndrewKaufmanM.D. #RealWorld #Particles #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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Andrew Kaufman M.D., Real World, Particles, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, Natural, Health, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast

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healthhealth freedommindsetparticlesmaskvaccinemineralspandemicmovementvirusnaturalmedical freedommandatereal worldlockdowncovidandrew kaufman mdtammy cuthbert garcianaturally inspired podcast
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