The USA has been completely taken over by NeoCons, Zionists, & insane old gays like Lindsey Graham (and others).
Same flight, prior video: When asked about a possible military intervention in Colombia, Trump said, “Sounds good to me.”
Also on same flight, not posting video: Trump threatens higher tariffs on India over its purchases of Russian oil, while Lindsey Graham stands beside him like an unhinged wife, frantically trying to slip in remarks.
More:
US War on Venezuela is Part of Wider War on Multipolarism
▪️Neocon Lindsey Graham praises US war of aggression against Venezuela but can't help but brag about THE BIGGER PICTURE many analysts are failing to see - this is aimed DIRECTLY at China and its allies - including Russia and Iran;
▪️Venezuela primarily exported oil to China;
▪️The US is currently backing violent terrorists in the streets of Iran and preparing for another wave of attacks - Iran which exports oil primarily to China;
▪️The US is now admittedly attacking Russian oil production INSIDE Russia & tankers around the globe - Russia being China's LARGEST energy partner;
▪️The US has been attacking Chinese Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure for years now!
▪️This is shaping toward a total blockade and containment of China;
▪️The US is erasing all red lines and putting the world on notice - it insists it will win against China and if you don't submit to the US you will end up like Venezuela;
Found @DD Geopolitics