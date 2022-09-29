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RAIDED and Red-Flagged By The Rogue FBI: Family Gets Dragged From Home, Newborn Infant Left Inside
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170 views • September 29, 2022

Stew Peters Show


September 28, 2022


The FBI is SWATTING Patriots who post on Twitter!


Marine core veteran and former law enforcement officer Alfredo Luna Jr. joins to detail how his family was held at gun-point by the FBI, over a Tweet demonstrating his patriotism!


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1lwgtu-raided-and-red-flagged-by-the-rogue-fbi-family-gets-dragged-from-home-newbo.html


Keywords
veteranfamilyfbilifepatriotsglobalistselitetwitterculturelaw enforcementmarinebabyrogueinfantnewbornofficerstew petersswattingred-flaggedleft insidedragged from homealredo luna jr
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