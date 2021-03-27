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UK POLICE TERRORIZING CIVILANS
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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140 views • March 27, 2021
This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812

This is a fine example of masonic air gang stalking paedophiles at work
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/9d27444a-26b8-4447-92e2-80c020fe6c7a

torturedinamerica.org /> AIRCRAFT - Wherever a targeted individual goes they are always being tracked by aircraft . The most prevalent (and easy to see), in my case at least, is a small white propeller aircraft and less frequently a dark helicopter.
Low-flying jet planes are also used to constantly remind the target they are being watched.

NPAS BLASTING ME WITH MICROWAVES (UNITED STATES PATENT APPLICATION 20070139247 )
appft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&Sect2=HITOFF&d=PG01&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.html&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1="20070139247".PGNR.&OS=DN%2F20070139247&RS=DN%2F20070139247

⁣SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

5G AIR GANG STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/strange-planes-flying-illegally-low-over-homes-in-lake-wales_GysMpcxHEYghPMf.html

MORE 5G AIR STALKING
worldtruthvideos.org/watch/100-proof-of-nhs-masonic-air-gang-stalking-footage-is-steady-when-needed_YjcjkXpkbMVIFzI.html

NPAS AR GANG STALERS
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF

MORE GANG STALKING
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/kfP5zEc

NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/623dcf94-effb-4597-b1c4-ac00aa28200f

DIRECT ENERGY WEAPONS BLAST
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/direct-energy-weapons-blast-20m-alt-prohibited-airspace-still-image-same_NB3PjHEH5pcv6j2.html

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

TERRORISM
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:
1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.
2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.
3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wicked
There are no good cops.

-Dr. Robert Higgs

This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812
Keywords
nocopsgood
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