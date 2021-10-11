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COVIDLAND: The Lockdown
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23 views • October 11, 2021
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Do you want to stop the elite corporate forces that are conditioning you, your loved ones, and everyone on earth they’re ‘non-essential?’ Do you want to live in a free country with strong small businesses?
Want to prevent the next tyrannical lockdown?
Watch and share COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown - A groundbreaking new film that chronicles how a cabal of mega-corporations worked through the United Nations to hijack our world, all while being aided by the mainstream media and Big Tech.
‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Get involved! Take action! Remember, the globalist forces carrying out this planetary Covid takeover have an Achilles heel: an informed public!
Wield this new film as an instrumental tool to wake up humanity and help assure the criminals that launched this crisis are brought to justice.
COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown is the beginning of a five-part series set to be released this coming fall and winter.
Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Alex Jones says, “I can’t think of a better one-two-punch than these films to really wake people up and put the globalists on notice that we’re on to their criminal activities.”
With all the censorship going on, it’s more important than ever for everyone to have their own private, high-quality archives of what’s REALLY going on.
Make sure to order extra copies to receive an additional discount to donate to your library, college, or church. You will still get a copy of ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
This DVD is specially designed to work anywhere on the planet with its copyright-free, region zero country code! The filmmakers want you to spread it to friends, family, and more to circumvent the incredible censorship of films like this!
Eventually, once enough copies have been sold, the filmmakers intend to post the film on multiple platforms for free to help this powerful message reach as many people as possible.
This film is critical because the corporate forces hellbent on the Great Reset are attempting to train the public to live like prisoners and accept the authoritarian idea that the masses and small businesses are ‘non-essential.’
Do not surrender your birthright! Do not let the globalists win! Pre-order COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown today!
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
PLEASE SHARE
---
Do you want to stop the elite corporate forces that are conditioning you, your loved ones, and everyone on earth they’re ‘non-essential?’ Do you want to live in a free country with strong small businesses?
Want to prevent the next tyrannical lockdown?
Watch and share COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown - A groundbreaking new film that chronicles how a cabal of mega-corporations worked through the United Nations to hijack our world, all while being aided by the mainstream media and Big Tech.
‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!
Get involved! Take action! Remember, the globalist forces carrying out this planetary Covid takeover have an Achilles heel: an informed public!
Wield this new film as an instrumental tool to wake up humanity and help assure the criminals that launched this crisis are brought to justice.
COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown is the beginning of a five-part series set to be released this coming fall and winter.
Pre-order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Alex Jones says, “I can’t think of a better one-two-punch than these films to really wake people up and put the globalists on notice that we’re on to their criminal activities.”
With all the censorship going on, it’s more important than ever for everyone to have their own private, high-quality archives of what’s REALLY going on.
Make sure to order extra copies to receive an additional discount to donate to your library, college, or church. You will still get a copy of ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
This DVD is specially designed to work anywhere on the planet with its copyright-free, region zero country code! The filmmakers want you to spread it to friends, family, and more to circumvent the incredible censorship of films like this!
Eventually, once enough copies have been sold, the filmmakers intend to post the film on multiple platforms for free to help this powerful message reach as many people as possible.
This film is critical because the corporate forces hellbent on the Great Reset are attempting to train the public to live like prisoners and accept the authoritarian idea that the masses and small businesses are ‘non-essential.’
Do not surrender your birthright! Do not let the globalists win! Pre-order COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown today!
This forum got reset Dec. 2020
http://pacsteam.org/viewtopic.php?f=10&;t=2
PLEASE SHARE
---
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