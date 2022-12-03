Live UFO chat with Paul --094- UFO vids and Topics - Secureteam 10 CGI is nothing to do with NASA

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Salla UFOs GOOF UFO and more
[00:02:24] (2) Main Topics begins - Look at the new Perm. Sky Cam
now daytime and clouds parted a little.
[00:17:18] (3) Michael Salla - Alleged Abductee thats been on a UFO
snaps some pics and video of UFO.. Paul analyzed it and gives
99 percent conclusive findings on it.
[00:22:00] (3b) Claims of Canymede moon moving out of orbit but can wesee Jupiter
moons from Earth as many would report this if TRUE! redflag!
[00:40:38] (3c) Is that the same guy from ScammerRevolt. same accent
and hes exposes scammers online so why no shill Salla?
[00:54:58] (3d) Check Sky Camera - Spot a Alien Head Cloud :D
[01:04:00] (3e) Look over Salla's Guest UFO vid and Photos to see if think its Legit.
[01:11:12] (4) Look over GUFON-TPOM UAP video. Paul zooms and matches to
bunch of wedding white LEF balloons
[01:31:00] (5) Paul jokes about reading alien writing
[01:44:27] (6) Bad Boy Bubby - when Bub subs the channel
[01:51:20] (7) Break down Tylers Secureteams new episode about
NASAs poor images from Artimis moon visit. Paul looks up the cameras
and Specs.
[02:21:00] (8) GabberBeastTV from Aus joins Paul to exposes the UFO Shills
[02:28:00] (9) Alex Collier is a shill with criminal record Paul looks up one episode he did on him researching him. Works with M. Salla!
[02:36:00] (10) Tyler uses Dead Pixels to say they are UFOs moving in a crater, Paul
tries to find the info again without lucky.. UFOofinterest had debunked claim years ago.
[02:47:00] (11) Pauls Tyler is still using CGI UFOs claiming them as NASA cover videos
[02:56:00] (12) Fighter Jet with after burners? or LED kite with LED.. poor spudcam UAP footage.
[03:01:00] (13) Tr3b 3 bright lights UAP. Paul zooms and steps footage to work it out.
[03:20:00] (14) Paul reads out his TEENY fans comments and a page comment
Tyler made playing the Poor Me card full of lies of course but admits he was a Booze
head that damaged his internals.
[03:40:00] (15) Round up with ThirdphaseOFmoon (faked) recycled old UFOs LED torch
strobe of a glass panel and so on BS clear fakes
[03:46:00] (16) Paul compares the Slimmer from GhostBusters
to his Apparition from hallway image from SecCam!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting
