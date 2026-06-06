IDF DEATH CAMPS FOR USA PLAN !!

Interesting comments from this lady about the direction of the USA, and the reasons for Israel taking over... "Merging" with the US military. Unfortunately, I feel this lady is absolutely spot on and over the target with this one. Gaza was just the warm up for what is to come in America.

She was banned on X after posting this video... (Nobody seems to know who this lady actually is).

Source: Ron Gibson channel full show. of War room, with Harrison Smith Thursday 4th June 2026. It starts at 46:35 goes to 56:26 https://www.brighteon.com/f61db993-4e13-4279-9910-74b89d1fae5f



