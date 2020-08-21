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Spanish doctor destroys government-media COVID ‘crisis’ narrative
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161 views • August 21, 2020
21stCenturyWire, August 20, 2020
When this mainstream Spanish news program brought on this medical expert, TV producers and their presenter had no idea how quickly their guest would completely dismantle the mainstream media and government ‘crisis’ narrative for COVID-19.
The situation got so bad for the network that producers had to remove their female presenter and replace her with a more aggressive inquisitor in order to try and discredit their own guest.
21st Century Wire
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/08/20/video-spanish-doctor-destroys-government-media-covid-crisis-narrative/
https://www.youtube.com/user/21stCenturyWireTV/
When this mainstream Spanish news program brought on this medical expert, TV producers and their presenter had no idea how quickly their guest would completely dismantle the mainstream media and government ‘crisis’ narrative for COVID-19.
The situation got so bad for the network that producers had to remove their female presenter and replace her with a more aggressive inquisitor in order to try and discredit their own guest.
21st Century Wire
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/08/20/video-spanish-doctor-destroys-government-media-covid-crisis-narrative/
https://www.youtube.com/user/21stCenturyWireTV/
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