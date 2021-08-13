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La Quinta Columna on Hemoglobin, Chlorofyll, and Graphene
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366 views • August 13, 2021
ORWELL CITY - August 12, 2021
It's no secret that graphene is a nanomaterial in vogue that's being used to transhumanize the population. However, once it's introduced into the environment, not only human beings are affected by it. But also all life around us: bacteria, animals, plants, etc.
The essence that defines the natural part of the expression of life has been under attack for a long time. There are chemtrails, transgenic food, drugs, and synthetic elements that affect the natural processes of living beings. However, this moment in history is probably the most crucial of all.
Nanomaterials and nanotechnology seem to be present in everything. The controlling elite wants —at all costs— to turn us into something completely different from what we're by definition. And, at the same time, it aims to change our environment by subjecting it to the same processes. What is the point of living in an artificial world if our nature inherently diverges from what we really are?
It's almost like the latest technological advances —instead of bringing benefits to all of us—, are only bringing benefits to the controllers who want to keep us subdued.
In the above video that Orwell City has prepared, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna comment on an IBM video showing a negative priming connecting hemoglobin, chlorophyll, and graphene. Something worth keeping in mind given all the changes we are seeing in humans, animals, and food.
It's no secret that graphene is a nanomaterial in vogue that's being used to transhumanize the population. However, once it's introduced into the environment, not only human beings are affected by it. But also all life around us: bacteria, animals, plants, etc.
The essence that defines the natural part of the expression of life has been under attack for a long time. There are chemtrails, transgenic food, drugs, and synthetic elements that affect the natural processes of living beings. However, this moment in history is probably the most crucial of all.
Nanomaterials and nanotechnology seem to be present in everything. The controlling elite wants —at all costs— to turn us into something completely different from what we're by definition. And, at the same time, it aims to change our environment by subjecting it to the same processes. What is the point of living in an artificial world if our nature inherently diverges from what we really are?
It's almost like the latest technological advances —instead of bringing benefits to all of us—, are only bringing benefits to the controllers who want to keep us subdued.
In the above video that Orwell City has prepared, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna comment on an IBM video showing a negative priming connecting hemoglobin, chlorophyll, and graphene. Something worth keeping in mind given all the changes we are seeing in humans, animals, and food.
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