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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 06-02-2021 The Destruction Of Children!
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50 views • June 03, 2021
Part of the agenda is to destroy children mind body and soul! They are succeeding in this and it is becoming more and more obvious! Tonight we cover a few other topics and as always they all are interconnected as this agenda is all encompassing!
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Article Links:
https://spectator.org/crime-of-century-children-innocence/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOcaYIaeEDQ&;t=9s&ab_channel=AMAZEParents
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbW41MkNndkFLQlM4R29GTXF0dWVnVGJhMWhnd3xBQ3Jtc0trOGhjWUdBNkRzb0RBT2xic0dSeEFHSDByR09kWWJZRGJLREdyN2FKZGR6NG41ZzRXd0ZEOVRSNkE3VGU3T29oWHEwaUJWWGZGWDVxcVBfVl9hWGxqZHVTRk1NX3d5LWNpeVR2ajZ2RGNKUEs1TGk0TQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Famaze.org%2F
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/02/covid-fraud-big-lawsuits-to-start-in-next-few-weeks-against-who-wef-cdc-phe-and-world-leaders-for-crimes-against-humanity/
https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/01/eus-covid-19-digital-pass-gateway-system-goes-live/
https://farming.co.uk/news/uk-government-to-pay-older-farmers-to-retire
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://spectator.org/crime-of-century-children-innocence/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOcaYIaeEDQ&;t=9s&ab_channel=AMAZEParents
https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&;redir_token=QUFFLUhqbW41MkNndkFLQlM4R29GTXF0dWVnVGJhMWhnd3xBQ3Jtc0trOGhjWUdBNkRzb0RBT2xic0dSeEFHSDByR09kWWJZRGJLREdyN2FKZGR6NG41ZzRXd0ZEOVRSNkE3VGU3T29oWHEwaUJWWGZGWDVxcVBfVl9hWGxqZHVTRk1NX3d5LWNpeVR2ajZ2RGNKUEs1TGk0TQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Famaze.org%2F
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/02/covid-fraud-big-lawsuits-to-start-in-next-few-weeks-against-who-wef-cdc-phe-and-world-leaders-for-crimes-against-humanity/
https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/01/eus-covid-19-digital-pass-gateway-system-goes-live/
https://farming.co.uk/news/uk-government-to-pay-older-farmers-to-retire
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