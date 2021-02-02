THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 7 (subtítulos español)

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Part 7: about the 5500 NGOs, connected to the UN, who do so-called charity work. Upon investigating their very own financial papers, we discovered that NGOs are nothing but the perfect business model to launder money (billions of dollars!), to avoid paying tax, and to invest in the Cabal's main target: depopulation and world dominance. Join us to peel off a few more layers of this onion, to found who the Cabal truly is! By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2mate This is part 7 of 20 parts in total. Part 8 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.valcabal.nl/We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal





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Parte 7: sobre las 5500 ONG, conectadas a la ONU, que realizan el llamado trabajo de caridad. Al investigar sus propios documentos financieros, descubrimos que las ONG no son más que el modelo de negocio perfecto para lavar dinero (¡miles de millones de dólares!), Evitar pagar impuestos e invertir en el principal objetivo del Cabal: la despoblación y el dominio mundial. ¡Únase a nosotros para pelar algunas capas más de esta cebolla y descubrir quién es realmente el Cabal! Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Y2mate Esta es la parte 7 de 20 partes en total. La parte 8 se cargará tan pronto como esté lista ... Si te gustó esta parte, haz una donación a través de https://www.valcabal.nl/Hacemos estos documentales sin que nos paguen, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. De esta forma podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, con el fin de despertar al mayor número de personas posible ... Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates:https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg





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