BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 7 (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
146 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
477 views • February 02, 2021


Will you buy me a coffee for my work? Thank you very much!!!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev

¿Me invitas a un café por mi trabajo?... Muchas Gracias!!!


Part 7: about the 5500 NGOs, connected to the UN, who do so-called charity work. Upon investigating their very own financial papers, we discovered that NGOs are nothing but the perfect business model to launder money (billions of dollars!), to avoid paying tax, and to invest in the Cabal's main target: depopulation and world dominance. Join us to peel off a few more layers of this onion, to found who the Cabal truly is! By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Y2mate This is part 7 of 20 parts in total. Part 8 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.valcabal.nl/We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal


Español:

Parte 7: sobre las 5500 ONG, conectadas a la ONU, que realizan el llamado trabajo de caridad. Al investigar sus propios documentos financieros, descubrimos que las ONG no son más que el modelo de negocio perfecto para lavar dinero (¡miles de millones de dólares!), Evitar pagar impuestos e invertir en el principal objetivo del Cabal: la despoblación y el dominio mundial. ¡Únase a nosotros para pelar algunas capas más de esta cebolla y descubrir quién es realmente el Cabal! Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Y2mate Esta es la parte 7 de 20 partes en total. La parte 8 se cargará tan pronto como esté lista ... Si te gustó esta parte, haz una donación a través de https://www.valcabal.nl/Hacemos estos documentales sin que nos paguen, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. De esta forma podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, con el fin de despertar al mayor número de personas posible ... Join our Q-Anon group for free daily updates:https://t.me/joinchat/JOILTFPFqsc_YCDIOiWzMg


vari3dad3s:

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S/videos

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content

Keywords
ngosrockefellerfakefundfall of cabalbill melinda gatesla caida del caballa secuelathe sequelcharity scamoxfamfalsa caridad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Israel on the Brink? CIA Report Warns of Internal Fractures Ahead of Crucial Elections

Chase Codewell
Trump&#8217;s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Trump’s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Edison Reed
Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Silent Inflammation Can Damage Tissues; Five Lifestyle Habits May Help, Expert Says

Coco Somers
Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Garrison Vance
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy