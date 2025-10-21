Vance departing with wife for Israel - US officials fear Netanyahu may blow up the Gaza truce - NYT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US officials fear Netanyahu may blow up the Gaza truce — NYT (or going to pray at the wall again?)
Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner are now trying to prevent a full-scale Israeli assault on Hamas from restarting
Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating the truce, but both say they remain committed to peace
Footage shows Vance departing for Israel
Vance arrived in Israel for his 2-day trip
Planning to bolster the fragile truce & advance international hostage recovery task force in Gaza