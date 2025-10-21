BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vance departing with wife for Israel - US officials fear Netanyahu may blow up the Gaza truce - NYT
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1328 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
95 views • 1 day ago

US officials fear Netanyahu may blow up the Gaza truce — NYT (or going to pray at the wall again?)

Vance, Witkoff, and Kushner are now trying to prevent a full-scale Israeli assault on Hamas from restarting

Israel and Hamas accuse each other of violating the truce, but both say they remain committed to peace

Footage shows Vance departing for Israel

Vance arrived in Israel for his 2-day trip 

Planning to bolster the fragile truce & advance international hostage recovery task force in Gaza

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy