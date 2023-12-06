IDF floods Hamas tunnels in Gaza with seawater

Israeli engineering units deployed pumps and stretched pipes from the Mediterranean to flood Hamas tunnels.

Beneath the Gaza Strip lies a vast network of underground tunnels that allows Hamas and other Palestinian groups to store weapons and ammunition, move quickly underground and launch surprise attacks, move hostages and retreat without being detected by the Israeli military.

It is assumed that the network consists of approximately 1,300 tunnels, their total length is, according to various estimates, from 400 to 500 kilometers.

Destroying the Hamas tunnel network in the Gaza Strip is one of the most important tasks of the Israeli army.

Adding found a little later: Israel started flooding the underground tunnels in Gaza, according to reports

Five pumps were installed near the Al-Shati refugee camp. The IDF plans to fill the entire tunnel network with water from the Mediterranean Sea.